Industrial Ethernet expansion with FSoE encoder for safety applications

Industrial Ethernet helps companies streamline production, improve efficiency, and integrate automation systems. Kübler has expanded its Industrial Ethernet portfolio with the new FSoE encoder Kübler S58x8FSX. The Kübler Group is one of the specialized manufacturers of industrial components for the measurement, transmission and evaluation of data and signals.

The SIL2 and SIL3 certified Safety over EtherCAT (FSoE) encoder integrates EtherCAT communication with additional safety mechanisms for safety-critical applications. It offers a single-turn resolution of 15 bit for safety functions and up to 24 bit for non-safety functions, along with 12 bit redundant multiturn data. The platform architecture maintains the same design as the S58 PROFIsafe encoder.

Updates can be performed via FoE (file over EtherCAT) without requiring a web server, streamlining maintenance. The encoder supports high-resolution position values, a gear factor, and adjustable integration times, making it suitable for applications in packaging and specialized machine construction.

The new FSoE encoder meets cyber security SL1 requirements and incorporates a layered security approach to address increasing cyber threats.

For more information, visit kuebler.com.