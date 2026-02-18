Infranor engineer explains custom robot joint demos

In this video, Brandon Herrick for Infranor USA and Guangzhou Haozhi explains how automation components on display at the manufacturer’s 2026 MD&M West booth — including servomotors, servo drives, gearboxes, strain-wave reducers as well as niche products such as spindle motors, linear stages, and robotic joints.

In addition, the supplier does a lot of customization of products. “We’ll take our standard offerings and combine them to give machine builders the solutions they need,” said Herrick.

In one SCARA joint on display, an Infranor BR three-phase pancake servomotor combined with a strain-wave hollow-bore reducer and multiturn absolute encoder. In another robotic joint module (looking suitable for a six-axis arm) a strain wave reducer was combined with a custom frameless motor, servodrive, brake, and two Biss-C encoders for dual loop feedback and zero loss motion.

In a totally different display, a rotary electric motor having a worm gear on its output demonstrated how Infranor can customize automation components for MRI tables with low ferrous content, a customized motor winding, and a customized flange.

Also on display were a linear-motor stage complete with 1-μm-resolution linear encoder, precision linear guides, and positive pressure lines to keep dust out of the linear-stage assembly.

Finally, Herrick showed Design World an 80,000-rpm dental spindle leveraging Haozhi spindle-motor expertise for milling, lathing, grinding, PCB and medical applications.