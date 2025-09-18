Innovating Together: How Italian Machine Builders Drive Industry Forward Through Collaboration

Sponsored by Italian Trade Association.

Italian machine builders are masters of collaboration, fostering close relationships with end users, often with a personal touch and dedicated employee contact points. This hands-on, collaborative spirit contributes greatly to a culture of innovation that has come to define Italian machine builders and the equipment they produce.

End users are keenly aware of this spirit of innovation, which has become a defining reason why they choose Italian machine builders as partners. When asked about innovation and customization, end users overwhelmingly indicated the skill of Italian machine builders in these fields: 94% at least somewhat agreed that Italian machinery includes innovative or unique design features, while 91% agreed or somewhat agreed that Italian machinery is customized to fit their unique operations and needs.

End users’ overwhelming praise for Italian machine builders’ ability to innovate creative solutions is a highly positive perception that has become a motivating force behind selecting Italian equipment. Italian machine builders are mutually invested in the success of their clients – when they innovate a new solution to help clients succeed, they too succeed. In this way, Italian machine builders have established themselves as trusted partners in numerous industries, demonstrating a commitment to succeeding together through innovation.

FESP

The plastics blow molding industry is a diverse market representing innumerable different products, from simple plastic packaging to essential assembly components like automotive parts. By nature, blow molded plastics are highly customizable, able to be formed into nearly any shape and thickness a project may require. An essential part of this customization ability is the molds themselves, which must be carefully designed to withstand repeated use, while also producing blow molded products with reliable accuracy and repeatable quality.

Designing the molds used in plastic blow molding is a complex process that requires the consideration of numerous different variables. Oftentimes, mold producers and their customers must collaborate closely to understand the needs, goals, and requirements of a new mold. FESP Mold Srl (fespmold.com/en), an Italian mold producer with over 25 years of experience and a member of AMAPLAST (amaplast.org), the Italian Plastics and Rubber Processing Machinery and Molds Manufacturers Association, are masters of this collaborative innovation process for mold design.

FESP’s approach to collaborative innovation begins in the early consultancy and fact-finding stage. First and foremost, FESP will verify the feasibility of a mold application. Using state-of-the-art modeling software, FESP will ensure that a mold can be correctly designed for a requested application. This capability is fast becoming essential for machine builders, with 18% of end users from the survey requesting more digital twinning and digital modeling capabilities for future projects.

Once proof of concept is obtained, FESP works closely with clients to tease out their overall needs and goals, collaborating to refine a new, often innovative mold design. They are experts at listening to clients and working closely with them to collaboratively reach innovative solutions. As FESP themselves explain, “No idea is a bad idea: you just need to develop it in the right way.”

Beyond overall design, FESP offers innovative testing and implementation options. To ensure molds perform as required, FESP works closely with clients to devise innovative polymer blends and combinations, rigorously trialing them to find the perfect combination for each customer. FESP will even test different formulations and shapes side-by-side to tease out a truly superior design. They also leverage 3D printing technology when feasible, allowing for the rapid production and testing of prototypes.

Through this design-test-refine process, FESP and their customers work together to arrive at truly innovative blow mold designs. One end user of Italian equipment, Jeff Cupples, President and Owner of Cupples J&J Company, notes how collaborative innovation is deeply ingrained in Italian machine building culture. Cupples states.

“Italian equipment manufacturers have advised us on what technologies to use and have helped us obtain a competitive advantage,” he says. By working closely with customers to arrive at shared solutions, FESP embodies this spirit of cooperative Italian innovation, putting them at the top of the blow mold manufacturing mountain.

Tecnomatic

Much like plastic blow molding, pipe extrusion is an industry with wide-ranging applications, from standard components to vital pieces of infrastructure. With so many options – from inner diameter and wall thickness to material type, length, and numerous other considerations – manufacturers of pipe extruding machinery and their end users must work together to innovate new solutions and strategies for pipe production.

To stand out in this field, manufacturers of piping need to stay ahead of new materials and applications for their products, while also pursuing the latest in production technology for their extrusion equipment. Fortunately for pipe producers, Tecnomatic Srl (tecnomaticsrl.net), a member of AMAPLAST (amaplast.org), the Italian Plastics and Rubber Processing Machinery and Molds Manufacturers Association, has a long history of manufacturing innovative pipe extrusion machinery.

Tecnomatic has been producing pipe extrusion equipment from its location in Italy for over 40 years. Evidence of their innovative design process and thoughtful quality of life features can be found throughout their portfolio of extrusion equipment.

One example is in their die heads. As the world of clean energy continues to grow, hydrogen has become a key element of many cutting-edge sustainable solutions as a clean and efficient energy carrier that can contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. Hydrogen is a challenging substance to contain, however, so Tecnomatic and its customers came together to innovate a new piping production solution for hydrogen transportation.

By redesigning their die heads, Tecnomatic was able to unlock additional functionality, opening the door to new materials, specifically polyamides and polyvinylidene fluoride. By combining these two materials in an innovative way on both the outer and inner lining of the pipe, Tecnomatic was able to successfully design a pipe extrusion machine capable of reliably producing pipes for hydrogen transportation. Through collaborating closely with their customers and intimately understanding market needs, Tecnomatic has found success applying their best-in-class innovative design strategies to helping their customers serve new markets like hydrogen transportation.

Tecnomatic is also an expert in refining its machinery to meet the changing needs of its customers. Take large diameter pipe production, for instance. After hearing about challenges their end users were facing during production, Tecnomatic hit the books and diligently redesigned their large-diameter pipe machinery. Tecnomatic reworked every component of the machine found to be problematic and applied their out-of-the-box innovative design approach to incorporate new quality of life features.

“The updated screw design improves material flow plasticization and reduces energy consumption,” leaders at Tecnomatic say. “The new optimized spiral feeding bush ensures a smooth and consistent material feed, minimizing fluctuations and enhancing homogeneity, a critical factor for producing large-diameter pipes with uniform wall thickness. Together, the extruders deliver a cumulative output of almost 2,000 kilograms per hour, which enables high-speed manufacturing, essential for the increasingly demanding market requirements in large-diameter pipe production.”

By working closely with customers, staying abreast of industry needs, and leveraging their wealth of in-house engineering talent, Tecnomatic is helping their end users stay ahead of the curve through constant innovation. From large pipes to small pipes, and from liquid to gas transport and everything in between, Tecnomatic stands at the forefront of collaborative innovation, working with their end users to tackle industry-wide challenges together.

Arduino

One way manufacturers look to improve their operations is through upgrading and retrofitting their existing machinery with new devices. This strategy enables end users to extract additional efficiency out of legacy equipment without the steep cost of purchasing an entirely new machine as a replacement. This approach often requires a high degree of cooperation between end users and OEMs, with both parties exchanging information and working collaboratively to brainstorm solutions and innovate new strategies to maximize efficiency.

Italian companies have become experts in the creative application of new technology to existing equipment. An excellent example is Arduino Srl (arduino.cc), manufacturers of hardware like microcontrollers and PLCs. As dedicated component manufacturers, Arduino reflects the extensive experience Italian companies have with upgrading legacy equipment to meet the digital needs of modern manufacturing. By working closely with customers to create new solutions for old machinery, Arduino is a standard-bearer for Italian OEMs’ reputation for success through collaborative innovation.

Consider one case study from Arduino where they helped a client realize new capabilities on older machinery. The company, Atlas Machine and Supply, a 100-year-old legacy maintenance company that services air compressors, needed a way to monitor thousands of compressors across numerous sites they serviced, all of which must be carefully maintained to prevent failure. Figuring out who needed maintenance and where it was needed was a constant challenge for Atlas to stay ahead of, with reactive actions required when failures occurred unexpectedly.

Unsatisfied with this reactive model, Atlas sought a way to be more proactive in their service contracts.

“These compressors run for 25 years or more, and clients often use multiple brands across their systems,” says Richie Gimmel, CEO of Atlas. “We needed a single, flexible system that could gather uniform, centralized data, and provide a unified view across all machines, regardless of brand or age, allowing us to move from reactive to predictive maintenance.”

To solve this challenge, Atlas partnered with Arduino, the two companies devising a comprehensive solution to their reactive maintenance model. Through an information exchange, Arduino learned that Atlas needed to achieve close to real-time monitoring for compressors across numerous sites with data readily accessible. The first step was to equip compressors with Arduino Opta PLCs, enabling real-time data gathering into a centralized digital repository. Arduino’s capabilities here align seamlessly with end user requests: in the survey, 31% of end users requested more integrated PLC/HMI displays on the next generation of Italian machinery.

With data flowing in, Arduino was then able to help Atlas produce a truly innovative solution to their dashboard challenge. Thanks to Arduino’s flexible open-source coding, they were able to work closely with Atlas to innovate a new cloud-based dashboard system that gave both Atlas and their customers visibility into compressor data, flagging any maintenance needs or inefficiencies that might need to be explored.

“With Opta and Arduino Cloud, we moved from multiple, isolated data streams to a streamlined, centralized system,” Gimmel says. “The real-time data and integrated dashboard allow our team – and clients – to track system performance seamlessly.”

By working closely with Atlas to innovate new solutions to their ongoing challenges, Arduino is an excellent representation of the Italian commitment to seeking unique, custom, and innovative solutions to end users’ challenges. End users looking for a true partner that will help them produce out-of-the-box solutions to their unique challenges need look no further than Italian OEMs.

