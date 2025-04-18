Innovative aircraft interiors: Vaupell’s sustainable approach

As the aviation industry evolves, Vaupell, a Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. company, continues to provide solutions that focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability. With a strong background in aircraft interiors and cargo solutions, Vaupell is advancing the development of aircraft interiors through material innovation, thoughtful design, and strategic partnerships.

A vision for product innovation

Vaupell’s product innovation strategy is built on three core principles:

Sustainability – Recycled materials and full lifecycle ownership;

Innovation – Custom materials and groundbreaking designs that optimize product performance;

Efficiency – Decreasing total cost of ownership through unitized structures, weight reduction, and more efficient manufacturing processes.

Transforming aircraft interiors

Vaupell is recognized for its products such as window reveals, decompression grids, covelight panels, and stowbin partitions. The company has developed solutions that improve product performance and the passenger experience, while also reducing total cost of ownership and environmental impact. For example, Vaupell’s window assembly reduces part component complexity by over 50%, simplifying maintenance and lowering aircraft weight. Additionally, the company continues to innovate the covelight panel (CLP), which was introduced last year with up to 20% recycled content from production waste. Vaupell has also explored ways to reuse end-of-life CLP material in future production to support a circular supply chain.

Advancing cargo solutions

Beyond the passenger cabin, Vaupell and Sumitomo Bakelite have been developing a cargo lining product that offers a superior weight to performance ratio. This cargo solution introduces the use of recycled materials (previous aerospace production waste) without compromising structural integrity, aesthetics or fire/safety compliance.

Commitment to circularity

In partnership with Nandina REM, Vaupell is working to integrate circular materials into aerospace applications. As a member of the Aviation Circularity Consortium, Vaupell contributes to the development of sustainable materials for manufacturing and supports efforts to reduce waste and improve circularity in aviation.

For more information, visit vaupell.com.