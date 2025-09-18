Inside the Surge of Trust: Why North American Manufacturers Choose Italian Machine Builders

Sponsored by Italian Trade Association.

A Culture of Collaboration

North American manufacturers looking for a trusted machine builder often don’t look at home. They head to Italy.

That’s according to results from a new survey conducted on behalf of the Italian Trade Agency’s Machines Italia project by WTWH Media and Reach Solutions, which found that 92% of respondents either agree or somewhat agree that Italian OEMs/suppliers are trusted collaborators. The survey, via WTWH Media and Reach Solutions, also found that 26% of respondents identify the collaborative nature of Italian machine builders as a key factor in their decision to buy Italian.

Beyond the numerous technical advantages of choosing Italian machinery, end users across industries confidently view Italian machine builders as true partners, mutually invested in their success.

This sentiment is neatly summed up by Antonio Nencini, CEO of Ramatex, as he explains how Italian machine builders believe their own success is closely tied to that of their clients. “If you are following along with the same roadmap, you will both wind up at the same place,” he says.

Italian machine builders are here to support their customers throughout their journey, a reality that is acknowledged and greatly appreciated by the industries and end users they serve. Buying Italian means more than purchasing a piece of equipment – end users are acquiring a collaborative partner dedicated to their success.

Italian Machinery Unlocks New Capabilities

A common theme from survey respondents is the ability of Italian equipment to unlock new opportunities in their business. The superior design and build quality of Italian machinery, combined with unique Italian innovation for new machines and new processes, can fundamentally overhaul end user operations.

At a base level, end users are keenly aware of the Italian capability for transformative innovation, with 50% of respondents noting the innovative design of Italian machinery as the most influential factor in their decision to purchase Italian. End users also specifically acknowledged the disruptive power of Italian machinery, with 18% of respondents indicating they purchased Italian based on the operation-wide transformative capability of Italian equipment.

End users had even more to say about Italian machinery expanding their capabilities. An astounding 91% of respondents at least somewhat agreed that Italian machine builders deliver transformative solutions that improve their entire operations, while 35% noted that Italian machinery allowed them to expand their capabilities to new products and services previously out of reach. In this way, Italian machine builders are helping end users open entirely new avenues of business that were previously inaccessible.

Beyond operation-wide, deeply transformative capabilities, Italian machine builders are helping end users achieve specific, incremental goals and unlock new levels of efficiency. An excellent example of this is sustainability. Consider these responses:

91% of respondents at least somewhat agreed that Italian machinery explicitly helped them meet their sustainability goals and improve their overall operational sustainability

93% of end users at least somewhat agreed that Italian machine builders offer solutions that save their operations time and capacity

42% of end users noted Italian machinery has expanded their overall throughput and/or work efficiency, the number one benefit identified in the survey

92% of respondents agreed or somewhat agreed that Italian OEMs are turn-key providers, offering solutions at all steps of a project

For manufacturers attempting to fix these common challenges — managing production schedules, expanding throughput, increasing operation-wide efficiency — Italian machine builders are at the forefront of innovation, delivering solutions that help end users fundamentally transform their operations for the better. Through superior machine design and creative applications of technology, Italian machine builders are empowering end users to pursue new business opportunities.

Cutting-Edge Machinery for a Digital Future

While it is commendable how universally acclaimed Italian machine builders are for their machine innovation and the transformative power of their products and services, how they go about achieving those accolades is even more impressive.

Specifically, Italian machine builders are experts in creatively applying new technology to their machines and the processes they carry out. This leveraging of technology-focused solutions is a key component of the success Italian machine builders have found in helping clients unlock new capabilities with their machinery.

End users are keenly aware of the technological advantages delivered by Italian machine builders. Eighty-five percent of respondents agreed or somewhat agreed that Italian machinery incorporates the latest technology features. This use of technology begins all the way in the conceptualization stage, with Italian machine builders using cutting-edge software to ensure efficient designs.

Additionally, 26% of end users identified the advanced line design, mapping, and modeling capabilities of Italian machine builders as one of the top three reasons that most influenced their decision to buy Italian, while 14% indicated that Italian use of technology-focused features was a defining reason for their purchase of Italian equipment. Much like the transformative power of Italian innovation mentioned above, 34% of end users explained that their use of Italian machinery allowed them to access new technology not previously present in their operations.

For specific technology applications, end users identified a host of high-tech features already incorporated into their Italian equipment. From integrated HMI/PLC displays (31%), to predictive/preventive maintenance (42%), real-time data monitoring (48%), robotics (29%), and AI-supported processes (30%), end users report numerous technology-centric features on the equipment they purchase from Italian machine builders.

Through the creative use of innovative, technology-focused features on equipment, Italian machine builders are supporting their customers in driving new operational efficiencies. End users can be confident that when they buy Italian, they are selecting the latest in process and technology innovation.

Charting a Course Together

Now more than ever, the values and quality that Italian machine builders represent are the same essential qualities that end users seek. With older industry challenges like sustainability, digital integration, automation, and labor constraints still common, the experience, expertise, and creativity of Italian OEMs continue to drive end users to purchase Italian machinery.

Yes, these existing challenges are compounded in 2025 with newer challenges like deep economic uncertainty and ongoing supply chain woes, pinching end users between competing needs that must be addressed within tightening budget constraints. Fortunately for North American end users, Italian machine builders are already rising to meet these challenges. Through technology-focused solutions and collaborative innovation designed to directly address industry-wide challenges and drive down operating costs, Italian machine builders are well-positioned to help North American end users confront their greatest challenges.

With collaboration and cooperation baked into their DNA, Italian machine builders stand ready to man the helm and steer end users through the rough seas of 2025 and beyond.

Looking Forward: Partnering for Success

In an industry where performance, adaptability, and partnership are paramount, Italian machine builders continue to distinguish themselves as trusted allies to North American manufacturers. The survey results reinforce that Italian OEMs are more than suppliers, they are collaborative partners who bring innovation, quality, reliability, and transformative technology to the table. Whether it’s unlocking new product capabilities, advancing sustainability goals, or boosting operational efficiency, Italian machine builders are consistently delivering value where it counts most.

What sets Italian suppliers apart is a distinctive combination of strengths: a deeply collaborative approach, a commitment to high quality manufacturing, and technological innovation – integrating advancements like AI, machine learning, and digital twinning. Their responsiveness to emerging challenges – operational or technological – further strengthens their position as essential partners for long-term success.

While local suppliers may offer speed and convenience, Italian OEMs bring global competitiveness and a proven track record in international trade. As end users face increasingly complex demands, the commitment and ingenuity of Italian OEMs offer both stability and a path forward in a rapidly evolving global landscape. The message is clear: when manufacturers choose Italian, they’re not just buying machines, they’re investing in shared progress.

Survey Methodology

The survey was conducted using WTWH Media’s and ITA’s respective databases and targeted a mix of Italian machine users and non-Italian machine users to better understand North American end-user perceptions of Italian machinery in the wider market. The survey reached 184 respondents, with 52% representing current or past end users of Italian machinery, 29% comprising end users who have not used Italian machinery, and an additional 19% who were unsure if they are currently using or have used Italian machinery in the past. Survey takers represented all of North America, with 84% from the United States, 11% from Canada, 5% from Mexico.

This pool of participants was also asked for their top considerations when making a machine purchase, data that is included throughout the body of this issue. Current and past confirmed users of Italian machinery were targeted to solicit their insights into how Italian machinery improved their operations, as well as what features and functionalities of Italian machinery influenced their decision to purchase. This data is also included throughout this issue.

Get the Machines Italia Magazine (Volume XVIII) to find out more on the latest news and Italian manufacturers related to your industry.