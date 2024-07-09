Intelligent robotic vision system destacks up to 800 objects per hour

According to the German Parcel and Express Logistics Association (Bundesverband Paket und Expresslogistik e. V.), 4.15 billion courier, express, and parcel shipments were sent in Germany alone in 2022. Annual shipment growth to around 4.9 billion is realistic by 2027. Against this backdrop and the generally prevailing shortage of personnel, there is only one solution for shipping and logistics companies to cope with this immense volume of orders: increased automation. The global robotic integrator AWL offers RODE, an intelligent robotic depalletizer solution. One of the locations where RODE adds value is for DHL eCommerce in Rotterdam. In this machine, two Ensenso 3D cameras from IDS Imaging Development Systems are implemented to provide the required image data.

RODE, the acronym for RObotic DEpalletizer, is a pioneering product from AWL in the intralogistics market. The robotic solution can efficiently process packages randomly arranged on a pallet, setting it apart from conventional systems.

The intelligent robot-supported depalletizer, therefore, automatically destacks any packaged goods such as cartons, bags, or containers from pallets and thus ensures their continuous processing – without delays or downtime. Even “extra shifts” at peak times can be implemented at any time, for example, to cope with the increased workload during Christmas. This frees up staff for more qualified tasks, such as the subsequent processing of consignments or handling customer inquiries. At the same time, it relieves employees of physically and ergonomically demanding tasks and reduces the risk of injury.

At DHL eCommerce in Rotterdam, RODE processes up to 800 parcels per hour with a maximum weight of 31.5 kg each and places them on the corresponding sorting belt. The difficulty here lies in the robot picking parcels of different sizes and weights. It must independently recognize the position of the objects in three-dimensional space and decide which package to pick next. It then must determine the best gripping position and avoid collision with other parcels or the machine.

“This intelligent robotic solution integrates AI image processing and high-tech gripper technology. The system recognizes products and can flip the items to ensure that the required long side is leading,” explains Sander Lensen, R&D Manager at AWL. Two Ensenso X36 3D cameras provide the necessary image data. They can supply robust 2D and 3D product information on a pallet measuring 1200 x 1200 mm and a maximum height of 2400 mm. For robust robot-assisted picking, the integrated system processes this further, enabling the depalletizer to identify each package and determine the corresponding gripping position.