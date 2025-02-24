Intellistat Ion Air Nozzle is rated for clean rooms

The Intellistat Ion Air Nozzle is rated Class 5 for clean rooms and controlled environments per ISO 14644-1. It produces ionized compressed air to neutralize static and remove troublesome particulates during clean processes, test procedures, and sensitive assembly work. With a +/-30-volt balance, the Intellistat Ion Air Nozzle was designed to use minimal compressed air while delivering precise blow-off and exceptional static decay rates capable of reducing 1000 volts to less than 100 in under one second. It is a dependable and low-maintenance solution made of durable dissipative polycarbonate for applications requiring non-conductivity, such as circuit boards or electronic manufacturing.

The ionized compressed air and design suit sterile environments such as laboratories, clean rooms, or scientific testing facilities. The unit also has other convenient features, including a 6 mm push-in air connection and green and red LEDs indicating proper functionality.

The EXAIR line of Intellistat products, along with the rest of the company’s full line of static eliminators, is UL-listed and CE-compliant.

www.exair.co