Invest in automation or the workforce? Ann Brodette of Mitsubishi weighs in

Last month I had the opportunity to speak with Ann Brodette, SVP and GM of Industrial at Mitsubishi HC Capital America. We covered several topics, but the primary takeaway was that manufacturers have been making a critical mistake: choosing between investing in automation or their workforce… instead of doing both. In the video below, Brodette explains why she thinks the workforce/automation investment binary is a myth. She also talks about how you can avoid some of the common pit falls associated with deciphering how to allocate your investment funds.

So how do you that? Brodette said forward progress while the competition stays paralyzed by workforce uncertainty is crucial. Additionally, we need to recognize that automation without upskilled workers creates underutilized assets. With supply chain issues resolved but economic caution persisting, the firms making coordinated investments in both technology and people are gaining ground. To learn more about how you can better prepare for you next investment, click on the video below.