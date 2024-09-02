IronHorse ACG Drives from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added general-purpose AC drives to the IronHorse brand. These new VFDs support three control modes, including V/Hz, slip compensation, and sensorless vector, and come in various voltage and horsepower ratings at a very affordable price.

The 230 VAC models can support AC motors up to 20hp with 230 VAC three-phase power and up to 10hp with 230 VAC single-phase power. The 460 VAC models support motor sizes up to 30hp with 460 VAC three-phase power and up to 15hp with 460 VAC single-phase power.

These drives include ample built-in I/O and embedded Modbus RTU support, dynamic braking, torque limit capability, NEMA 1 conduit boxes, zero-stack installation, and a robust construction that meets military standards. Ethernet communication is supported with an optional card that allows the drive to be controlled and monitored over Modbus TCP or EtherNet/IP. VFD Suite is a free, user-friendly software package that allows configuration of the ACG drive and other advanced features, such as trending.

