Jabil Additive shows engineered materials and advanced additive manufacturing capabilities at Formnext

Jabil Inc. will showcase the latest advancements in engineered materials, as well as increasing customer adoption of its global additive manufacturing platforms and solutions for product prototyping, parts production and the development of manufacturing jigs, fixtures and tooling.

Experts will share an update on the latest testing, validation and use of Jabil Engineered Materials. Additionally, the team will offer insights on how Jabil Additive is helping customers meet volume-scale production demands while enabling them to benefit from greater design freedom, improved manufacturing agility and faster time to market.

During scheduled meetings, Jabil Additive subject matter experts will discuss growing momentum for innovative engineered materials, including:

• PK 5000, an award-winning polyketone-based polymer that delivers improved strength, chemical resistance and resilience in comparison to general-purpose nylon materials, such as PA 12. Formulated to support highly demanding aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, defense, medical and industrial manufacturing apps, PK 5000 is a market disruptor, which outperformed other materials being tested by Advanced Aircraft Company to support the fuel-tank redesign for its Hybrid Advanced Multi-Rotor (HAMR) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

• Jabil’s PA 0600, a polyamide/polyketone alloy with high strength and stiffness, low friction and self-lubricating characteristics associated with Delrin and alternative POM materials, but without the risk of releasing odors or toxic formaldehyde fumes during processing. That’s why a leading producer of innovative automotive lighting systems is using Jabil’s PA 0600 as a viable Delrin alternative.

Additionally, Jabil Additive will highlight a series of printed parts and tooling being produced on behalf of Jabil customers worldwide, such as manufacturing fixtures, gears, screws and detailed knurling, as well as fluid supply & sliding fixtures. Moreover, Jabil will offer an update on 3D printing and other value-added additive manufacturing services, such as Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM), economic modeling, regulatory certifications, MRO/spare parts programs and more.

