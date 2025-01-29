January 2025 Issue: Leadership in engineering

What will manufacturing look like this year?

Although it may seem to some that manufacturing rarely changes these days, being a relatively mature fixture of American life, there are definite fits and starts. Over the past few decades, we’ve seen globalization, trade deals like NAFTA, offshoring, reshoring, supply chain crunches, local-for-local manufacturing, and other political and demographic shifts change the way manufacturing has operated in the United States.

With the incoming administration’s penchant for tariffs, are we poised to see another evolution of manufacturing in America? I posted this question recently, and the responses were interesting. Some of the insights included:

The ability to respond to supply chain issues will be a key differentiator between manufacturers. Will individual companies be able to apply what they learned from tariffs in 2018 or from the pandemic in 2020?

Some industries may be hit differently by new tariffs. For example, companies that work in medical devices or aerospace aren’t able to pivot quickly to new suppliers due to the intense regulations that govern those industries.

Will upper management at manufacturing companies continue to be reactive and not proactive? Corporate plans sometimes incentivize management bonuses and overall profits in a way that doesn’t jive well with smarter, long-term (yearslong) solutions.

How will the phase-out of ICE vehicles be handled or extended? Current U.S. government plans are for government vehicles to move toward greener options, with “100% zero-emission vehicle acquisitions by 2035, including 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027” under Executive Order 14057. It wouldn’t be surprising for the new administration to change this policy, but will it be simply thrown out, extended further into the future, or revised?

AI will likely not replace multitudes of industrial jobs, but it will play more of a role in increasing automation. That said, humans are still needed to be in the loop. Adoption of more AI will likely be a gradual thing.

It will also be interesting to watch how the new tariffs actually are implemented. No matter where you are on the political spectrum, it’s important to remember that few things politicians promise ever become reality in that exact same way. Tariffs may be implemented in a phased way, on specific products first, and to a lesser degree than initially promised. Plus, other factors, such as tax incentives and reforms, may affect domestic manufacturers in ways that we can’t quite predict yet.

For anyone who thinks of manufacturing as a tired, unchanging industry, 2025 may have other ideas up its sleeve.

Paul J. Heney – VP, Editorial Director

[email protected]

On X (formerly Twitter) @wtwh_paulheney