January 2026 Issue: Robots are building your house

The January 2026 issue of Design World opens the year by looking at emerging engineering innovations, from robotic microfactories rebuilding homes after natural disasters to power-dense motors pushing the boundaries of supersonic flight. This issue explores what’s possible when advanced mechanics, motion control, and intelligent systems converge. You’ll also find practical guidance for working engineers navigating increasingly complex design challenges, from motion tuning to system-level performance tradeoffs.

This month also marks an important milestone with the launch of the AI Engineering Collective, a new cross-brand initiative designed to help engineers make sense of AI — what to trust, how to use it responsibly, and where it fits into real-world design workflows. We’re housing content on two sites, designworldonline.com/category/ai-engineering-collective and eeworldonline.com/category/ai-engineering-collective, but stay tuned as this initiative evolves.

With deep technical features, real-world case studies, and recognition of standout innovators, the January issue sets the tone for an engineering year focused on precision, performance, and progress.

Inside the January 2026 issue:

— How mobile robotic microfactories are accelerating disaster recovery and redefining construction. Power-dense motors enable supersonic flight — A look inside hybrid-electric propulsion architectures designed for Mach 3 performance.

— Why true precision demands system-level thinking beyond datasheets. A simple PID loop tuning technique (Part 2) — Practical advice for verifying and refining servo performance in real applications.

— Practical advice for verifying and refining servo performance in real applications. 2025 LEAP Award winners — Recognizing the products and companies driving meaningful engineering innovation.