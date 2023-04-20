JEOL installs new metal 3D printer at Cumberland’s Pittsburgh facility

JEOL USA and Cumberland Additive announced that Cumberland’s Neighborhood 91 facility in Pittsburgh will be the first installation in North America of JEOL’s new electron beam melting (EBM) powder bed fusion (PBF) system. This new metal 3D-printed EBM system will expand capabilities, primarily for the serial production of parts.

Cumberland is a trusted AM leader that manufactures prototypes for the aerospace, defense, space, and energy markets. Additional services include DfAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing), engineering, post-processing, and quality inspection. JEOL is a well-known leader in the field of electron optics. The company introduced the new EMB metal 3D printer to the North American market at Rapid TCT in May 2022 and garnered much interest in its display of serially built nested parts and a lightweight yet strong titanium electron beam column.

The collaboration between the two companies brings JEOL new opportunities to demonstrate the unique abilities of the new EBM system in a dedicated environment for additive manufacturing. Cumberland is an AS9100D and ITAR-certified company with established processes and procedures that meet rigorous serial production requirements.

“We are delighted to align with Cumberland’s existing customer base and expansion strategy with aerospace, medical, and energy industries and to showcase the production quality and reliability of our 3D printer that will be centrally located at Neighborhood 91, the first fully integrated production campus dedicated to additive manufacturing,” said Robert Pohorenec, president of JEOL USA. “In addition to being a centralized resource for the AM industry, Neighborhood 91 attracts collaborative academic research opportunities and workforce development at world-class universities like Carnegie Mellon and University of Pittsburgh.”

JOEL is also currently pursuing AM-specific aerospace fusion-based metal additive manufacturing qualifications that will validate the robustness and reliability of JEOL designed hardware.

“Cumberland is excited to partner with JEOL to bring in this new state-of-the-art, electron beam technology that promises cost effective and efficient manufacturing, with a diversity of material offerings for our customers. We are honored to be the first North America partner location for this exciting new technology,” said John Jenkins, president of Cumberland Additive.

JEOL’s EBM 3D printing technology began in 2014, derived from the company’s decades-long expertise in the development and production of advanced electron optics technology used for research and industrial applications, including electron microscopes and e-beam lithography tools with unique vacuum technology. The JEOL EBM 3D printer is designed for serial production with maximum uptime. Emitter lifetime is guaranteed over 1,500 hours, which will give Cumberland confidence in their ability to provide timely solutions to their customers. Another key differentiator in JEOL 3D printing technology is the EBM’s clean, helium-free production environment that prevents smoke events and powder scattering. At this time, the materials that can be printed are Ti6Al4V, Nickel Alloy 718, and pure copper.

The key to keeping AM production running smoothly is a reliable manufacturing tool backed by timely on-site repair. In addition to its reliable performance, the new EBM system is supported by JEOL’s nationwide field service support group of over 180 engineers with an average of over 10 years of experience in electron optics and vacuum technology.

