Joyful Joyful: igus at IMTS 2024

It’s been six months since the DW team met with igus for the launch and open house of the company’s Michigan-based “Enjoyneering” Center last winter. For a company that has historically moved on new initiatives as quickly as Igus, six months is actually a fair amount of time. So I was excited to sit down and chat with igus CEO Felix Brockmeyer at IMTS in Chicago this month.

We discussed, among other things, why the concept of joy is important in the workplace, and what that looks like for igus employees day to day. We also talked about how the “Enjoyneering” Center project has progressed since the beginning of the year and what the plans are for the second half of 2024 and beyond.

Brockmeyer said the evolution of the “Enjoyneering” Center has been a positive experience for the company and the Detroit Metro area at large. The center now hosts customers three to five times a week for hands-on training.

“We have, at least three times a week, customers at the engineering center, if not almost daily. We do in-person trainings — almost like a customer-specific trade show. The intent was to let our customers experience our products through somewhat of a playful interaction. Hence, the term “Enjoyineering.”

We have a dedicated 12-team-member group in the larger Michigan area, so they’re bringing their customers in. We’ve had a bunch of schools come through since April or March. We actually have events there coming Monday, with traveling organizations from Japan that want to learn something about what Igus does. So various groups have taken advantage of it, and it’s just a good experience point for what we call Enjoyneering,’ so to speak.”

For igus, that type of energy really is part of its whole pitch. It’s as if positive vibes are the “free gift” they offer with the purchase of its products and services. It’s not an accident. That ethos is baked into the company culture. Brockmeyer said that the company really hates to say no to customers. They’re always trying to find a way to make a request work.

“We’re really focused on understanding in which scenarios do we have to say no to somebody. We prefer to say, ‘Let’s work together and work it out.’ You have to give the power to every one of your employees to have these conversations. Right? Everybody should feel that they can take customer feedback and they can offer them a solution, or they can make a decision on the fly.”

In a conversation several months ago, Design World VP of Editorial Paul Heney touched on this type of company-wide decision-making power by mentioning what appeared to be a more limited internal hierarchy within igus. Brockmeyer said this was true, and now, nearly two years into his tenure with the company, igus remains one of the most forward-thinking organizations he’s ever worked with regarding employee autonomy.

“It’s probably the most dynamic company I’ve ever dealt with when it comes to solving customers’ problems and pivoting to address the trends we see in the market or customer’s needs.”

That kind of empowerment keeps people happy, and it’s contagious. I mentioned to Brockmeyer that all of us have had the experience of being around people who truly dislike where they work. Igus, for as long as I’ve been covering them, is the opposite. I asked Brockmeyer if there was anything else to account for this company-wide phenomenon, something that I was missing? And, furthermore, how does the company maintain that energy?

He said, “I think it’s in our general culture. We like the stuff we do. They’ve done a really good job over the last 60 years in saying, ‘Hey, we are an engineering firm. We are willing to invest, which gives engineers a playground.’ Every engineer loves a playground, right?”

Brockmeyer also said that when you generate opportunities for play, people want to come to work.

“They love coming to work because they get to play with robots all day long, right? And hopefully, in parallel, we’re solving some problems and selling some robots too, don’t get me wrong!”

He reiterated that the company keeps a “yes” first mentality and never shies away from doing an experiment or a test for a customer.

“If it is for a bushing, or for a robot, or for cable carrying unit — give us a challenge that we haven’t solved yet, right? We don’t want to say no; our engineers try to say yes. I think that’s an environment that generates a play atmosphere or fun atmosphere. That helps tremendously.”

As for taking that energy across the U.S. with the Western expansion they mentioned back in March, we might have to wait for the time being. Brockmeyer said igus plans to evaluate the Michigan location’s performance over the next year before making a move.

“We do see the need to do the next one for sure, on the west coast and in the southeast. We wanted to give the current one about 12 months to see if that is working the way we wanted to right now. It looks pretty promising.”

igus

www.igus.com