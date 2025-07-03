July 2025 Issue: Packaging strategies for aircraft components

How much do you earn?

Quite a few years ago, I recorded a video for our publication’s YouTube channel entitled, “What is your engineering degree worth?” The video really took off, eventually racking up more than 150,000 views, and it’s still going today. The video delved into the cost of an engineering degree here in the United States, and what some studies were saying about the value of that degree, when multiplied out over a 40-year career.

In polite society, the question, “How much do you make?” isn’t one that’s often heard at dinner parties — nor around the office. But no matter the occupation, people are genuinely interested in what others earn and where they stand in comparison. If only we had more data.

So, I’m happy to announce that for the first time, Engineering.com, along with this publication and several other respected engineering brands, have joined forces to produce a comprehensive salary survey to shine a light on what today’s engineers are earning. Including disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, and aerospace, this inaugural study (covering professionals in the U.S. and Canada) sets the stage for a better understanding of how the industry is evolving — and what engineers value most in their careers.

With data gathered from nearly 600 full-time engineers, our survey reveals more than just basic salary figures. It explores benefits preferences, vacation norms, job roles, and career trajectories, offering insights into the professional engineering landscape. It also raises important questions about workforce sustainability, with a significant portion of respondents nearing retirement age and relatively few early-career engineers represented.

What do engineers prioritize in compensation packages? How prevalent are bonuses and retirement contributions? What does the average career path look like regarding discipline, job function, and level of responsibility? These are just a few of the issues emerging from this year’s results.

The full report offers data for engineers navigating career choices and for employers looking to attract and retain top technical talent. And best of all, it’s free to access. Visit <a href=”https://bit.ly/4mAAVdJ” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>bit.ly/4mAAVdJ</a> to check it out for yourself.

Paul J. Heney – VP, Editorial Director

[email protected]

On X (formerly Twitter) @wtwh_paulheney