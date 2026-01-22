Kaman updates ThreadChecker eddy current inspection system

The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc. announced an updated version of its ThreadChecker non-contact position measuring system. ThreadChecker is an application-specific eddy current sensor for verifying thread presence or absence in electrically conductive materials and it can also be used for inspections such as material sorting, plating verification and detecting missing heat treatment based on changes in conductivity. The sensors are available from stock and ready to ship.

The ThreadChecker is intended for automated inspection processes in the fastener industry. It uses a single electronics module that works with different probe and material combinations and can check threads even when parts are not clean, which can help reduce implementation costs.

Built on Kaman eddy current sensing, the ThreadChecker is designed for in-die use with four internal probes ranging from 4 mm to 10 mm and two external probes in 6 mm and 8 mm sizes. It is available with a DIN rail mounting option, is CE-compliant and uses IP67-rated probes and electronics.

The ThreadChecker supports switched and analog outputs. With switched output, the sensor can be wired to a PLC or controller to trigger an alarm when no thread is detected, while the analog output lets users monitor voltage and set application-specific limits in the control system.

For more information, visit kamansensors.com.