“Key-in-pocket” solution from Pilz makes maintenance work safe

Extensive machines and plants often have poorly visible or dangerous areas that are secured with protective zones or fences. This places special demands on safety: It is important that only authorized persons have access to maintenance work. At the same time, it must be ensured that when setting up new jobs or restarting the plant, no more people are in the hazardous area. As a leading supplier of automation products, systems, and services, Pilz offers a system for safeguarding maintenance with the new “Key-in-pocket” solution. The automation specialist relies on the new LED signal tower “eSIGN” from WERMA as a visual display – this shows the current status brightly, clearly, and luminously.

Simply safe maintenance – the “Key-in-pocket” solution

To protect employees, certain parts of a machine or production plant are protected by a cell (for example, a robot cell). If a person needs access due to necessary maintenance, the machine must be stopped – only then is it possible to enter the cell. When entering, the person signs in with his personal transponder in a “safe list”. As long as at least one person remains in the danger zone (or a person is entered in the “safe list”), the machine may not be restarted.

Pilz’s “key-in-pocket” solution ensures that only authorized persons are allowed access, only suitably qualified persons carry out the work involved and the number of people within this cell is documented to prevent the machine from starting prematurely and putting people at risk. The machine or system can only be restarted after all persons have been logged out of the “safe list” in the danger zone. Central management of the “safe list” offers advantages, especially for large plants. For example, a person does not have to leave the cell at the same door through which he or she entered the cell. This offers a significant time and flexibility advantage.

The advantages are obvious

The “key-in-pocket” solution focuses on maintenance protection, which, in addition to access authorization, also ensures protection against unintentional starting of the machines. It is designed specifically for plants and machinery with hazardous areas protected by safety fences. With this solution, Pilz provides a digital maintenance safeguard that flexibly meets both safety and industrial security requirements: “Key-in-pocket” ensures that the machine does not restart during maintenance work and that unauthorized persons cannot gain access.

In this way, “Key-in-pocket” offers an economical, efficient alternative to mechanical “lockout-tagout” maintenance locks fitted to all safety doors. As the plant can be entered or exited at different safety gates, the Pilz solution offers staff greater flexibility and therefore considerable time savings during maintenance.

Maximum safety for employees, uncomplicated identification and process reliability, plus seamless documentation of maintenance times and access – “Key-in-pocket” offers a wide range of benefits.

The basis: identification and access management

Identification and Access Management (IAM) solves the daily challenges and problems of the executing and responsible persons in a company. It primarily serves to protect employees (prevention of accidents and damage), but liability risks (responsibility), data protection (know-how), and productivity (machine breakdowns) also benefit from such identification and access management. Pilz has a wide range of authentication products for these solutions, which functionally ensure a safe environment (employee protection), only allow access to qualified personnel (productivity and liability), and are tamper-proof (data protection).

This makes it possible for companies to provide clear identification for specific tasks and access to machines and systems, to check qualifications and training, and to authorize authorizations and access based on these. The respective status can be easily and quickly displayed visually through a signal column. The identity of a person is stored on personalized transponders, the so-called key. Depending on the access rights stored, access is granted to the identified person through the key devices. This can be, for example, the start of machines, the selection of operating modes, or even manual access through door systems.

WERMA signal tower as Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Within the “Key-in-Pocket” solution Pilz uses the eSIGN signal towers from WERMA at all access points. Thanks to the electrical modularity, the signal tower can be configured completely freely. This transforms a classic traffic light solution into a completely customer-specific interface. In combination with the “Key-in-pocket” solution, the eSIGN signal tower can not only indicate the status of the installation but also whether access to the danger zone is granted, whether access is available for the necessary activities, and the number of persons currently present in the danger zone.

In this way the WERMA signal tower assumes the role of a human-machine interface and enables the user to communicate with the access system, the access options within the cell, and provides information on the status of the machine or plant. This combination creates a customized system of individual components that offers real added value for customers.

“When we were looking for a combination device with a high level of functionality and customizability, which would logically expand our key-in-pocket solution, we came across the eSIGN signal tower from WERMA,” said Criss Baumeister, product management I.A.M. solutions at Pilz. “After WERMA has been a reliable and innovative partner for us for many years, it was immediately clear that we were looking for further cooperation. During the project, it was confirmed that the joint development with WERMA is un-bureaucratic, fast, and solution oriented. This motivated everyone involved.”

Maximum attention and unique signaling

The decisive factor for the use of the eSIGN was above all the possibility of realizing a mushroom-specific display of the statuses on the large, illuminated surface. “With the eSIGN, WERMA offers us complete flexibility in the design of the signaling. This allowed us to select colors and illuminated images that were ideally suited to the application, offered a high level of information content, and generated strong attention.” Product manager Criss Baumeister adds: “At the same time we have created a signaling system that can only be found at Pilz and provides a unique selling point for our product. The powerful combination of customizability, design and signaling effect convinced us and fits perfectly with our claim of ‘Making the Difference’.”

With the “eSIGN” signal tower WERMA sets a new standard in industrial signaling. The full-surface signaling in combination with the versatile customizability with various modes, illuminated images, and sounds make the eSIGN unique. The robust industrial design and simple configuration software once again prove the versatile application of this new signal tower from WERMA.