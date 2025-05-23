Keystone adds PCB and SMT fuse holders for PV applications

Keystone Electronics has expanded its range of PCB and SMT mounted fuse holders to include a series designed for photovoltaic (PV) systems. These new fuse holders are made to fit Solar (SPF) 5AG Midget Fuses (10x38mm).

Rated for up to 30 Amps and 500 VDC, these holders, used with SPF fuses, provide a practical way to help protect PV modules and their conductors from reverse overcurrent conditions.

Keystone’s new Midget Holders (Catalog #3576 for THM applications, Catalog #3574 for SMT mounting) are made to protect and insulate SPF fuses. They have UL 94V-0 Nylon bodies and tin-plated brass contacts for low contact resistance and durability. An optional holder cover (Catalog #3576C) is also available. All items can be ordered through Keystone’s distribution network and online.

Keystone Electronics Corp. manufactures interconnect components and hardware and offers stamping, machining, and assembly services. The company also provides in-house application engineering support for product modifications or custom designs.

For more information, visit keyelco.com.