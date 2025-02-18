Design World

Keystone Electronics offers SMT low profile PCB edge connectors

By |

Keystone Electronics Corp. has introduced a series of SMT PCB connectors for transmitting signals or power across PC boards.

These compact SMT connectors feature a horizontal orientation, making them well-suited for parallel board-to-board or board-to-component power or signal transfer. They provide a low-profile connection with a small footprint, supporting high-density, high-current PCB packages on power and aluminum backplanes. They are compatible with PCB soldering applications, including reflow.

Manufactured from phosphor bronze with gold plate, connectors are available in a variety of styles: Male (pin), Cat. # 6100 (bulk) or Cat. # 6100TR (tape and reel) and Female (socket) Cat. # 6102 (bulk) or Cat. # 6102TR (tape and reel). The female sockets are equipped with side guides for additional reinforcement to minimize PCB movement when installed.

All tape and reel parts are packaged per ANSI/EIA-481 standards for compatibility with most vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. Delivery is from stock for all Keystone connectors via the company’s global distribution network and online partners.

For more information, visit keyelco.com.

You may also like:

Filed Under: Connector Tips
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World