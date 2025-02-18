Keystone Electronics offers SMT low profile PCB edge connectors

Keystone Electronics Corp. has introduced a series of SMT PCB connectors for transmitting signals or power across PC boards.

These compact SMT connectors feature a horizontal orientation, making them well-suited for parallel board-to-board or board-to-component power or signal transfer. They provide a low-profile connection with a small footprint, supporting high-density, high-current PCB packages on power and aluminum backplanes. They are compatible with PCB soldering applications, including reflow.

Manufactured from phosphor bronze with gold plate, connectors are available in a variety of styles: Male (pin), Cat. # 6100 (bulk) or Cat. # 6100TR (tape and reel) and Female (socket) Cat. # 6102 (bulk) or Cat. # 6102TR (tape and reel). The female sockets are equipped with side guides for additional reinforcement to minimize PCB movement when installed.

All tape and reel parts are packaged per ANSI/EIA-481 standards for compatibility with most vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. Delivery is from stock for all Keystone connectors via the company’s global distribution network and online partners.

For more information, visit keyelco.com.