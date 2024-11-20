Continue to Site

Keystone Electronics provides PTFE insulated terminals, pins

Press-in type PTFE (Teflon) insulated terminals for high temperature and high-quality terminal and connector applications are part of the Keystone Electronics family of multi-purpose hardware.

Engineered for high density packaging on .062” and .093” thick PCBs, these versatile pins and terminals provide outstanding electrical, mechanical, thermal and chemical characteristics. Rugged and resistant to mechanical shock and vibration, these pins and terminals are manufactured in a variety of configurations for any design application including top mount; bottom mount and feed-thru mounting on chassis, boards and panels.

Insulator bushings are manufactured from high-grade white PTFE (Teflon) with tin-plated brass electrodes. Operational temperature ranges from -85° F (-65° C) to +400° F (204° C). Mating PTFE insulated test point jacks are also available. All products are available through Keystone’s global distribution network and online through their ordering partners.

Keystone Electronics Corp. offers a comprehensive line of interconnect components and electronic hardware. Modifications, special designs, stamping, machining, assembly services and application-engineering support are also available.

For more information, visit keyelco.com.

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

