Keystone introduces SMT PCB jumper devices for circuit board connections

Linking circuit board traces/tracks is an easier task using SMT PCB Jumper devices from Keystone Electronics Corp.

Quick and easy set-up, these space-saving SMT jumpers are uniquely suited as alternative options where thru-hole jumper use is not feasible. As such, these new connectors are designed to provide ideal low-profile circuit linkage and minimal footprint for high-density, high-current PCB packages on power and aluminum backplanes. All PCB soldering applications, including reflow, may be utilized.

Manufactured from copper with silver plating, three different SMT jumper styles are offered to meet individual preferences, including:

Compact style, Cat. #5100 (bulk) or Cat. #5100TR (tape and reel)

Micro-Miniature style, Cat. #5102 (bulk) or Cat. #5102TR (tape and reel)

Miniature Style, Cat. #5104 (bulk) or Cat. #5104TR (tape and reel)

All tape and reel parts are packaged per ANSI/EIA-481 standards for compatibility with most vacuum and mechanical pick-and-place assembly systems. Available through the company’s global distribution network and online partners.

For more information, visit keyelco.com.