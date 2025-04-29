Knobs feature 8.5 – 19.45 mm heights for potentiometers

Same Sky‘s Motion and Control Group has expanded its motion and control accessories product line with the addition of the SPK family of plastic knobs. These knobs are designed for compatibility with Same Sky’s rotary potentiometers and panel mount incremental encoders that feature 6 mm diameter D-cut shafts.

The SPK product family includes both ribbed and smooth shaft configurations with various physical dimensions. Height specifications range from 8.5 mm to 19.45 mm, with outer diameters spanning 10 mm to 32.5 mm. Shaft depths range from 4.2 mm to 15.6 mm. Configuration options include models with or without indicators in multiple color variants.

Same Sky has developed a Knobs Compatibility Guide to assist with product selection, enabling users to cross-reference knobs compatible with their specific rotary potentiometers and panel mount incremental encoders. This technical reference tool is intended to streamline the component selection process.

The SPK models are currently available through distribution channels at $0.21 per unit with a minimum order quantity of 25 pieces. OEM pricing information is available upon direct inquiry with Same Sky.

Technical resources, including documentation for motion and control applications, can be accessed through Same Sky’s Resource Library, which contains reference materials in multiple formats.