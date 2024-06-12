Koford Engineering introduces cog-free motor for high power density and efficiency

Koford Engineering has introduced a new 2.36 in. (60 mm) diameter x 4.327 in. (110 mm) long, high power density four pole slotless hall sensor brushless motor. It features a cog-free non-saturating design with linear behavior and sine back EMF suitable for precision motion. The motor produces a rated continuous output of 927 watts at 8,441 rpm, weighs only 3.25 lb (1.47 kg), and has a peak efficiency of 93%. Typical applications include aerospace actuators, industrial equipment, and specialty power tools. The motor has a hardened stainless steel shaft and TFE lead wires. Options such as optical encoders or planetary gearboxes are offered and modifications such as hollow shafts, flats on the shaft, or special shaft lengths are possible. Matching high-efficiency drives are available.

