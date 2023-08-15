Kollmorgen adds new servo drive to its AKD2G series

Kollmorgen’s new AKD2G 24A drive is designed for applications in precision multi-axis servo systems. The new single-cable optimized drive builds upon the strengths of the AKD2G portfolio including upgraded safety features, SD card backup and a graphical display with higher amperage to support more applications with higher power requirements such as conveyors and vertical lifting applications.

Compared to other drives in its class, the AKD2G 24A servo drive provides 3x the continuous current rating during peak operation for up to 5 seconds — ideal for intermittent-use, high-power servo motors. In these peak-dependent applications, customers can potentially downsize their servo drive to this new 24A offering. Kollmorgen’s Motioneering sizing & selection tool provides guidance through the process.

The new AKD2G 24A servo drive provides configurable options including safety level, I/O, feedback, and fieldbus. It supports a secondary brake through a standard X4 connector and allows for faster Smart Feedback Adapter (SFA) wiring with a standard X5 connector.

For high-performance applications — such as satellite ground stations, robotics, packaging, labeling, and more — customers can rely on Kollmorgen’s support to optimize drive/motor synchronization, setup and performance. Worldwide product and service availability ensure long-term productivity and success.

“The AKD2G 24A delivers higher amperage for more applications,” said James Davison, Senior VP/GM at Kollmorgen. “This high level of flexibility and performance potential means customers aren’t forced to mix and match drives. Simply put, the expanded AKD2G servo drive family now gives customers more power and control with less complexity.”

For more information, visit www.kollmorgen.com/akd2g.