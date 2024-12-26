Kollmorgen expands P8000 series with P80360 stepper drive

Kollmorgen has announced the launch of the P80360 stepper drive, the latest addition to its P8000 series. This new drive brings advanced functionality to the series, including closed-loop position control and full programmability, combining the precision of servo systems with the reliability and simplicity of stepper technology.

Key features of the P80360 stepper drive include:

Stepless Control Technology: Like other drives in the P8000 series, the P80360 delivers smooth, quiet operation and consistent performance across a broad speed range

Closed-Loop Position Control: Incorporates encoder feedback to correct overshoot or undershoot errors automatically, enhancing precision and reducing risks of scrap or equipment damage. This feature also improves energy efficiency by optimizing motor operation and reducing heat generation

Programmability: Fully programmable through Kollmorgen Space software, enabling point-to-point movements and complex motion sequences without requiring an external PLC or indexer

Ease of Setup: Includes a Motor Wizard tool for quick machine setup with Kollmorgen motors, requiring only basic input parameters such as velocity and acceleration

The P80360 stepper drive supports stepper motors with phase currents up to 3.0 A rms (4.2 A pk) and is suitable for a wide range of applications, including:

Labeling systems

Indexing tables

CNC machines

XYZ gantry systems (e.g., 3D printers)

Packaging machines

Medical laboratory equipment

Pumps

The P8000 series, including the P80360, is certified for CE, RoHS, and REACH standards and offers unparalleled precision for motors powered by 100 to 240 V ac single-phase power.

For more information, visit https://www.electromate.com/p80360-stepper-drive/.