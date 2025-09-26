Kollmorgen launches Essentials motion system for easy servo integration

Kollmorgen, a global provider of motion control and automation solutions, introduced the Kollmorgen Essentials motion system, a new line of servo motion solutions designed for easy configuration and integration. The pre-configured systems simplify sizing and selection, and multiple onboard communication protocols support integration with common controller environments. The systems offer straightforward installation and commissioning, providing consistent performance across industrial applications such as packaging, warehouse automation, material handling, and forming, while helping reduce engineering time and overall system costs.

Each Kollmorgen Essentials motion system includes a matched servo drive, a servo motor with integrated absolute multi-turn feedback, and a combined power/data cable.

A versatile, feature-optimized servo drive

The Kollmorgen Essentials drive includes multiple protocol options, allowing the user to select between fieldbus types: EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP or PROFINET at time of install. The multi-axis synchronization capabilities allow designers to have precise control of multi-axis systems via a choice of CIP Sync, PROFINET IRT or EtherCAT. This fieldbus flexibility gives all customers access to Kollmorgen’s high-performance motion within their existing environments, without the typically associated higher system cost. It also simplifies the ordering processes and inventory management for machine builders supporting different types of communication protocols for a global customer base. Functional safety capabilities are provided through integrated dual-channel STO, SIL2/Cat 3 PLd.

These compact drives are designed for straightforward installation and commissioning using the Express Setup feature in Kollmorgen WorkBench software. Drive setup, configuration, and tuning are streamlined with a graphical configuration tool that guides engineers through the commissioning process. The full suite of WorkBench tools is also available for advanced motion programming and tuning tasks.

The Kollmorgen Essentials servo drive is available for supply voltages of 120–240 or 240–480 VAC and delivers continuous power up to 4,000 watts at 3, 6 or 12 amps.

A powerful, precise servo motor with advanced, integrated feedback

Kollmorgen Essentials servo motors are rated at 120, 240, 400 or 480 VAC and are designed for the common power requirements from 200 to 4,000 watts. Each winding delivers a rated speed of 3,000 rpm, with peak performance reaching up to 6,000 rpm. An integrated 24 VDC brake is optionally available. Industry-standard mounting reduces the need for excess inventory and improves field flexibility. With a simple, innovative shaft key kit, users can adapt the shaft configuration to any coupling type—ready, off-the-shelf, for any application.

Each servo motor includes the SFD-M multi-turn absolute encoder, alongside the torque density, quality, and reliability Kollmorgen customers expect. The SFD-M provides single-turn resolution of 24 bits and multi-turn resolution of 16 bits. Using power-harvesting technology to eliminate the need for battery maintenance or the risk of battery failure, it retains absolute positioning information even when the system is powered down or during a power failure.

With the integrated SFD-M device providing multi-turn absolute feedback to the highly responsive drive, customers can expect positioning performance comparable to Hiperface or EnDat feedback. This high-performance device is included at zero additional cost over an equivalent motor with resolver feedback.

Single-cable technology and optional accessories

Kollmorgen has developed single-cable technology that combines power and data, included as a standard feature in the Kollmorgen Essentials motion system. This setup simplifies installation by requiring only one cable and one connection at the drive and motor. It enhances reliability with strong immunity to electromagnetic noise and fewer connectivity errors. The Kollmorgen Essentials motion system offers combined power/data cables in a variety of lengths in stock, with lengths up to 25 m available.

The system is also available with optional regen resistors, line filters, and spare drive-side connectors. The Kollmorgen Essentials motion system supports DC bus-sharing, which distributes energy among connected drives, helping maintain a stable DC link voltage for consistent control performance.

For more information, visit kollmorgen.com.