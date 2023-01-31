Kollmorgen’s new stepper drive delivers high-end features in a compact package

Kollmorgen, a manufacturer of motion control systems, introduces the new P80630-SDN stepper drive. Customers can now benefit from features such as smoothness, precision, and torque across the full speed range in a significantly more compact package that enables smaller, lighter, more versatile machines. Kollmorgen will also be introducing additional stepper drives and features in the coming months, building upon the new, flagship P8000 stepper drive platform.

The P80630-SDN stepper drive powers and controls stepper motors operating on 24 to 75 Vdc with up to 5.5 Arms current per phase (7.8 Arms peak). It’s a suitable solution for labelers, indexing tables, CNC machines, packaging systems, pumps, and other single-or multi-axis systems requiring low-speed, point-to-point motion control for fixed loads.

Building on the success of previous Kollmorgen drives such as the 6410 and P70530, the new P80630-SDN drive delivers improved positional accuracy as demonstrated in laboratory tests using PMX series stepper motors. This compact, powerful new drive achieves 10% greater output current in a 60% smaller package that is up to 34 mm shorter in height than the 6410, depending on the model. Moreover, it reduces setup time by delivering smooth, precise performance at all speeds without the need for electronic damping control switches.

The P80630-SDN stepper drive supports conventional single-ended or differential step and direction interfaces (user-provided pulse train required) or CW/CCW command inputs. Dip-switch selectable settings include motor phase current, idle current reduction and step resolution up to 1/128 microstep, all with no programming required. Dedicated enable input and fault output provides control of the drive’s power stage and error monitoring. Additional models with new features are scheduled for release in the coming months. Selected drives will also include widely used fieldbus protocols for integration with industry-standard motion controllers. All drives in the series are CE, RoHS, and REACH certified. Customers can count on the support they need to optimize motor/drive selection, sizing, setup, and performance as with all Kollmorgen products. Worldwide product availability and Kollmorgen’s proven heritage ensure long-term project success.

“The P80630-SDN is the highest-performing, most versatile stepper drive in our lineup,” said Ross McMillan, vice president of Engineering at Kollmorgen. “And it’s just the beginning. The new P8000 series will soon offer an expanded range of drives to power and control Kollmorgen stepper motors in a wide variety of applications where steppers are the best choice. It’s always exciting to extend our lead in the motion-control industry and better serve our customers’ most challenging requirements.”