KTR RIGIFLEX-HP C steel laminae couplings

The RIGIFLEX-HP steel laminae couplings (High-performance coupling) are used for severely high-speed drives with a circumferential speed of up to 200 m/s.

The special properties of this coupling type are smooth running even with the highest speeds and the weight-optimized design.

Due to the low coupling weight of these steel laminae couplings, the loads on the driving and driven sides are reduced as far as possible.

