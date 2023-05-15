KUKA showcases automated FSW for electromobility vehicle production

To provide cost-effective and efficient automotive electromobility production, KUKA Robotics will highlight its automated Friction Stir Welding (FSW) technology at FABTECH Mexico 2023 in stand 3419. The technology allows manufacturers to optimize the heat management of battery units to economically implement the complex structures of storage casings in vehicles. Because it can join non-ferrous metals, FSW makes it easy to combine difficult to weld or materials of various types such as aluminum, magnesium, copper, titanium or steel together.

In addition to the automotive E-mobility industry, FSW applies to aviation/aerospace electronics applications. During FABTECH Mexico, KUKA’s Patxi Blanco will present “Aluminum Welding in E-mobility: Hybrid Laser or Friction Stir Welding?” in Room A of the Teatro de las Tecnologías on May 16 at 3:30 p.m.

As a collaborating company, KUKA will have APC Robots in its FABTECH Mexico stand. APC Robots is an official KUKA System Partner with more than 22 years of solutions-driven experience integrating the latest advances in automation for the automotive, medical, electronics, and white goods industries. FABTECH visitors will experience APC Robots’ virtual reality digital simulations that demonstrate maximum planning reliability for manufacturing processes at minimum cost and work.

As the change in mobility places new demands on manufacturing processes, changes in classic automobile production are needed. KUKA’s goal is to facilitate access to pioneering technologies early. In turn, KUKA customers can experience the benefits of electromobility today.

KUKA takes the entire product lifecycle into account and offers comprehensive recommendations to increase sustainability. Recommendations are complemented by efficient components that require the fewest spare and wear parts that conserve energy and require less maintenance effort. Further, a part’s production life and its recyclability second-life values are evaluated for maximum use resulting in minimum waste.

KUKA works with customers through every step of the electromobility production chain. This includes assembly lines for battery modules and battery packs, rotary friction welding facilities for the manufacture of contacts and battery housings with friction welding, and robot-guided stir welding. KUKA also provides assistance for robot systems for the assembly of electric motors or gears for hybrid vehicles, quality controls for leak testing, final assembly of battery packs, and solutions for the manufacture of battery cells.

Also featured during FABTECH Mexico, KUKA will demonstrate its ready2_pilot hardware and software with a KR10 R1100-2 robot. ready2_pilot is an intuitive controller package for simple teaching and manual guidance of robots. The package quickly mounts on robots and can be used directly without complex programming. Manual guidance of the robot is all that is required to teach it the desired sequences.

To eliminate the need for safety fencing, the robot will be equipped with added AIRSKIN technology.

AIRSKIN® is an add-on, modular safety solution to upgrade industrial robots and EoAT with pressure-sensitive sensors. An AIRSKIN® pad is a soft, thin, airtight skin over a flexible dampening structure with smart safety electronics.

As with all KUKA automation solutions, those shown at FABTECH Mexico 2023 are backed by the company’s expert service, support and simulations, readily available spare parts, and more. All of which are easily accessible through the my.KUKA.com site. KUKA maintains corporate offices and production operations, along with integration partner facilities throughout North America to provide responsive customer service and support.

