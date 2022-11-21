KUKA showcases positioner portfolio for performance and precision at FABTEC

FABTECH attendees experienced three of KUKA’s broad line of robotic positioners that enhance performance and automation for increased efficiency and output. The three KUKA positioners, the KP1-HC, KP3-VCH, and DKP 400, demonstrated their wide variety of applications and payloads. For accuracy and production quality, KUKA positioners employ proven robotic components for high availability and reliability as well as maximum torque for extremely short cycle times.

The KP1-HC single-axis positioner with horizontal rotational axis consists of a drive and counterbearing with a hollow shaft. It is available with a payload capacity of 500, 750, 1,000, 1,500, 2,000, or 4,000 kg. Tool radii of 800 to 1,470 mm offer maximum possible flexibility in system design. Its compact design allows the KP1-HC to be easily integrated anywhere, and infinite rotating design enables it to be used without limitation in any axis orientation.

The KP3-V2H three-axis positioner with two machining stations offers maximum flexibility in terms of payload capacity, tool radii and distances between face plates and is available with a payload capacity of 500, 750, 1000, or 1,500 kg. Faceplates on the KP3-V2H are electrically insulated, which simplifies the integration process and improves the longevity of the positioner, particularly in arc welding applications.

With a payload capacity of 400 kg, the DKP 400 two-axis positioner with one rotational and one tilting axis enables the flexible machining of workpieces. Regardless of the axis it’s using, the DKP’s tilt-turn positioner finds the required position quickly and precisely with the capability to allow a supply of energy and fluids through the face plate.

KUKA

www.kuka.com