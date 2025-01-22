KUKA to debut new heavyweight AMR at PROMAT 2025

KUKA Robotics will unveil the latest heavyweight addition to its line of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), the KMP 3000P, at PROMAT 2025, March 17 – 20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. In addition to the new AMR, KUKA is spotlighting pick-and-place material handling solutions that help manufacturers increase efficiency and productivity

Visitors to KUKA’s booth #N7307 in Hall B of the North Building will experience two robotic cells designed to improve production by meeting manufacturing workforce challenges. The first cell will showcase the capabilities of KUKA’s new KMP 3000P AMR, which transports heavy rolls to a KR QUANTEC for handling and placement.

The second cell demonstration will feature a KUKA LBR iisy cobot and KMP 600P AMR. The cell will provide visitors with a unique interactive experience with KUKA robots that pick, place, and deliver a giveaway item they pick from a tablet.

With the capacity to transport loads up to three tons in any direction, including diagonally, the KMP 3000P’s omnidirectional drive ensures maximum flexibility in intralogistics’ tightest spaces. Four integrated 3D cameras and two laser scanners enable a 360° view, allowing the platform to recognize obstacles and drive around them effortlessly. This increases efficiency and safety in various working environments while eliminating the need for in-floor guide systems. Equipped with an inductive charging system, the KMP 3000P charges wirelessly both centrally in a station and/or at various locations within the area through inductive charging pads attached to a facility’s floor.

The transported material will be handled by an AIRSKIN–equipped KR QUANTEC high payload robot that enables the robot to safely operate significantly faster than a cobot in a fenceless environment without compromising its reach, payload, and reliability. The KR QUANTEC series consists of all-purpose, six-axis robots with the versatility to handle various production applications reliably. The series’ streamlined design is also very adaptable to cost-effective cell planning.

As an interactive experience in the second cell demonstration, a KUKA LBR iisy cobot will select a booth visitor’s chosen item and place it on a KMP 600P AMR, which will transport the item to another LBR iisy that will hand it to the attendee. With a payload of 11 kg, the LBR iisy is a lightweight 6-axis cobot with intuitive operating features that allow it to be commissioned quickly with very little programming knowledge. The LBR iisy series can be configured and programmed using manual guidance, and any additional programming tasks are accomplished with the smartPAD pro teach pendant as easily as a smartphone.

The KMP 600P is the most compact platform in KUKA’s high-performance P series of AMRs and is particularly suitable for confined production environments. With a 600-kg payload, it is a cost-effective platform for efficient material supply from the warehouse to workstations, assembly lines, or preassembly lines, process linking, and reliable point-to-point transporting.

In addition to its product demonstrations, KUKA Business Development Manager Denise Stafford will comprehensively introduce mobile robotics from 3 – 3:45 p.m. on Monday, March 17, at Theater I, located in Hall A of the South Building. In “How Mobile Robots Have Evolved: Lessons Learned from a Decade of Use,” Stafford will help attendees choose the right robot solution for their increasingly complex challenges.

As with all the company’s automation solutions, those shown at PROMAT 2025 are backed by KUKA’s expert service and support for training, complete system engineering and simulation, readily available spare parts, robot refurbishment, and more. These features are easily accessible through the my.KUKA.com site. KUKA maintains corporate offices, production operations, and integration partner facilities conveniently located throughout North America to provide responsive customer service and support.

Learn more about PROMAT 2025 and register for the event here.