KUKA to educate on robotic automation at ACTE 2022 in Las Vegas

To address the ongoing challenge of attracting talented employees to the manufacturing workforce, KUKA Robotics will bring its educational and software simulation technologies to the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) CareerTech VISION 2022 conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Visitors to booth 327, will experience KUKA’s ready2_educate mobile training cell – which provides an entrée into the world of robotics for schools, universities and other training facilities – and the company’s KUKA.Sim smart simulation software for efficient offline robot programming.

A modular training cell utilizing the KR AGILUS small robot and KR C5 microcontroller, ready2_edcucate prepares tomorrow’s automation specialists with the optimal training in robotics. The user-friendly cell is preconfigured and ready for operation upon delivery, is suitable for a variety of tasks, and is fully scalable to minimize the initial investment. Available application packages include basic robot training, start-up and programming in external modes, and introduction to vision processing. Educators have several options to customize ready2_educate in many ways to meet individual training requirements.

KUKA.Sim enables fast and easy off-line robot operation optimization, allowing simulation of a complete robot system in just a few minutes without deep programming knowledge. KUKA.Sim creates a digital twin and identical image of the production process that allows verification and virtual commissioning to design, test, and optimize production lines in advance. With an intuitive user interface and a variety of functions and modules, KUKA.Sim is the leading solution for maximum efficiency in offline programming.

ACTE’s CareerTech VISION 2022 is the organization’s premier annual conference attracting more than 4,000 secondary and postsecondary career and technical educators to an expo featuring hundreds of educational and networking events.

