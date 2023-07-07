KUKA’s Mobile Robotic Solution for Increased Chip Production at SEMICON West 2023

Fabricators continue to seek ways to improve operational efficiency and increase output to meet surging demand for semiconductor chips. To allow them to do so, KUKA Robotics will present its mobile robotic solution developed in partnership with the world’s largest semiconductor fabricators during the Semicon West show, July 8-10. The innovative mobile solution reliably transfers materials in areas unsuitable for traditional automated material handling systems.

Visitors to South Hall booth #135, will experience firsthand the KUKA mobile robotic wafer-handling system for human/machine collaboration. It allows fab shops to transport 200mm or 300mm wafer boxes and SMIF boxes and provides open cassette machine loading and unloading.

The system combines a KUKA LBR iiwa 14 R820 CR robot mounted on one of the company‘s KMP 200 CR automated mobile platforms. Both the robot and mobile platform are cleanroom class ISO 3 rated and feature advanced safety and navigational functionality.

As a seven-axis robot, the LBR iiwa 14 R820 CR handles payloads up to 14kg and has no external cabling for obstruction-free operation. The mobile platform is outfitted with KUKA’s omnidirectional wheel technology for maximum flexibility and high-precision movement.

For simplicity and ease of use, the solution is completely integrated with one controller for the robot, platform and navigation as well as one software solution for all three. Safety functions include laser scanning and safety warning/safety stop fields, among others.

KUKA

www.kuka.com