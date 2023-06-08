L-com Wi-Fi 6/6e antennas available at Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for L-com and a distributor of electronic components worldwide, is now stocking the manufacturer’s Wi-Fi 6 and 6e Antenna Series.

Next-generation Wi-Fi protocols require next-generation hardware. L-com Wi-Fi 6/6e high-performance Omnidirectional and Panel antennas operate in the 2400 MHz to 7125 MHz bands (new 6 GHz band), increasing performance in demanding environments including inside buildings or densely populated areas.

UV-protected and rated for outdoor use; L-com antennas allow for greater access in more places while maintaining low latency. The Wi-Fi 6/6e antennas are suited for 802.11ac and 802.11ax protocols as well as IoT, Zigbee, and Bluetooth.

Applications for L-com’s Wi-Fi 6/6e antennas include connected or self-driving cars, fleet management, logistics, HD video transmission, Wi-Fi hotspots, infotainment systems, routers, and more.

Heilind Electronics

www.heilind.com