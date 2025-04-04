Lanner introduces EAI-I510 edge AI computer

Lanner Electronics has launched the EAI-I510 edge AI computer, designed to enhance city safety through AI-powered video analytics.

Equipped with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Arrow Lake H) processors, the EAI-I510 supports video analytics applications such as intrusion detection, facial recognition, and public safety monitoring. Designed for real-time AI inference at the edge, it offers surveillance and security monitoring capabilities aimed at improving operational responsiveness.

The EAI-I510 is designed for high-performance computing and is powered by next-generation Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2). It offers enhanced processing capabilities and energy efficiency for data-intensive tasks. Integrated Intel ARC graphics, XMX GPU, and a built-in NPU enable up to 2.5x the AI performance of previous models, with up to 99 TOPS of total platform AI processing power. The architecture supports real-time AI analytics and is well suited for edge-based AI applications.

For I/O connectivity, the EAI-I510 features two 2.5GbE RJ45 and two 10GbE RJ45 ports for high-speed networking. It also includes two COM ports, four USB ports, two DisplayPort 1.2 outputs, and four DIO ports, providing versatile interface options for various deployment needs. The system also supports expansion capabilities with up to 96GB DDR5 6400Mhz Memory, one PCIe x8 slot, one M.2 2230 E-Key slot for WiFi 6/6E, one M.2 3042/3052 B-Key slot for LTE/5G, and two Nano-SIM slots, ensuring robust wireless communication options.

For more information, visit lannerinc.com.