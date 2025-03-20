Lanner unveils rugged edge AI computers at NVIDIA GTC 2025

Lanner Electronics will introduce its latest industrial-grade Edge AI computers, the EAI-I233 and EAI-I251, at NVIDIA GTC 2025.

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system on module (SOM), these edge AI systems provide real-time AI processing for applications in retail, manufacturing, transportation, and smart city.

EAI-I233: AI inference system

The EAI-I233 features a compact design and is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM, offering up to 64GB LPDDR5 memory and 2048 CUDA cores for AI performance. With multiple connectivity options, including 1x GbE RJ45, 1x 10GbE RJ45, 1x 2.5GbE RJ45, 4x USB 3.2, 2x COM, and M.2 expansion slots for WiFi and 5G/LTE, this platform is designed for compact spaces such as retail stores, airports, and branch offices, supporting AI inferencing for video analytics.

EAI-I251: ruggedized AI platform for extreme conditions

The EAI-I251, designed for harsh environments with an operational range of -40°C to 70°C, is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM with 64GB LPDDR5 memory. Ideal for AI inference in autonomous systems, industrial visual inspection, and physical security, it features extensive I/O options, including 8x video-in (GMSL2), multiple LAN ports (1GbE, 10GbE, 2.5GbE with PoE+), USB 3.2, COM (optional CAN), DIO and M.2 slots for WiFi and 5G/LTE connectivity. This small and durable solution supports easy integration for use in edge AI systems.

NVIDIA JetPack SDK 6.2 support

Integrated with the NVIDIA JetPack SDK 6.2, the EAI-I251 and I233 provide developers access to Jetson Linux, the NVIDIA Metropolis stack for vision AI workloads, CUDA-X accelerated libraries, and a set of development tools, supporting AI-driven in-vehicle video analytics deployment.

For more information, visit lannerinc.com.