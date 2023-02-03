Lapp introduces Skintop Mini cable glands at ATX West 2023

Lapp North America announces it will launch its expanded family of SKINTOP MINI cable glands at ATX West 2023, Booth 4355.

The extended Skintop Mini range includes 2 to 7 mm diameter glands, allowing system designers to obtain protective, secure seals for their small-diameter cables while reducing cable density in their networked devices.

Features and benefits include:

Low height for high-density packing.

Robust, nickel-plated brass construction.

Wide temperature range of -60° C to +200° C.

IP68 protection for harsh environmental conditions.

Lapp’s Skintop Mini cable glands are suitable for the medical device, pharmaceutical, and automotive manufacturing industries.

In addition, ATX visitors can also see many other products from LAPP’s lineup including rugged, high-performance cables, connectors, cordsets, and accessories for automation.

For more information, visit www.e.lapp.com/us/.