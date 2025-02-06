Last day at MD&M West 2025, what you don’t want to miss

The MD&M West 2025 event has been showcasing innovative technologies, automated solutions, precision motion control systems, advanced materials, and more solutions for worldwide manufacturers. If you haven’t already followed Executive Editor Lisa Eitel on LinkedIn, you’ll want to keep tabs on her posts and look out for her full post-event coverage report.

Today is the last day to get up close and personal with all the technology and solutions on display. Here are some stops you might want to make:

Epson Robots, Booth #5233

Epson will showcase its high-speed, high-precision robots and offer opportunities for attendees to engage with Epson’s expert application and service teams to address their automation needs. Demos include:

All-in-One SCARA robots for compact spaces: The T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer fast, easy integration and install in minutes. With a built-in controller, 110 V or 220 V power, and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. With Epson Vision Guide, inspection can be completed with a pick-and-place application.

The T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robots offer fast, easy integration and install in minutes. With a built-in controller, 110 V or 220 V power, and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. With Epson Vision Guide, inspection can be completed with a pick-and-place application. High-power Density, next-level performance: Designed for complete and demanding tasks, the GX-Series SCARA robots, with patented Gyroplus vibration reduction technology, offer high throughput, smooth motion control, and heavy payloads.

Advanced robotic programming: Epson RC+ Industrial Automation Development Software features a comprehensive suite of advanced tools, such as Vision Guidance, Force Guidance, Conveyor Tracking, Parts Feeding, and more.

Additionally, Epson partners will showcase Epson solutions at their booths, offering attendees the chance to explore the following live demos:

ATC Automation & Robotics (Booth #5121): Demonstrating a SCARA workcell, attendees will experience how Epson SCARA robots excel in automated tasks such as assembly, inspection, and packaging, with an emphasis on efficiency, flexibility, and precision.

Demonstrating a SCARA workcell, attendees will experience how Epson SCARA robots excel in automated tasks such as assembly, inspection, and packaging, with an emphasis on efficiency, flexibility, and precision. Automationnth (Booth #4515): Epson G1 SCARA robots will be demoed in a multi-robot high-precision assembly workcell and T6 SCARA robots in a multi-robot part handling/loading workcell.

Epson G1 SCARA robots will be demoed in a multi-robot high-precision assembly workcell and T6 SCARA robots in a multi-robot part handling/loading workcell. Jerit Automation (Booth #4815): Demonstrations featuring Epson C-Series 6-Axis and G-Series SCARA robots.

Demonstrations featuring Epson C-Series 6-Axis and G-Series SCARA robots. Olympus Controls (Booth #5146): With versatile Epson T6 SCARA robots in a pick-and-place workcell, this live demo will showcase high-speed, high-accuracy pick-and-place operations for a range of industrial applications.

Bosch Rexroth. Booth #5105

Bosch Rexroth booth has live and interactive demonstrations centered around linear system automation. Attendees can see an interactive touch table highlighting precise and sustainable LT components, such as rails, screws, actuators, modules, etc., as well as a smart, multi-axis cartesian system consisting of linear motion technology from Bosch Rexroth, the latest automation hardwares, and an open interface for easy integration into higher-level systems.

Attendees can step into the future of measuring technology with the company’s hologram display of the IMS-compact. This innovative measuring sensor is fully integrated into the carriage and uses a magnetic measuring principle to provide precise and reliable measurements. Available in both incremental and absolute variants, the IMS-compact offers new automation options when paired with linear motors. Customers will experience firsthand the benefit of a compact and virtually maintenance-free measuring system through the exhibit.

Bosch Rexroth Certified Excellence partner covering the pacific northwest, Northwest Motion, is also onsite to demonstrate its robust industry knowledge and regional support capabilities for integrating Bosch Rexroth’s linear motion technologies into automation systems. Northwest Motion is exhibiting complementary technology offerings, including several demonstrations of ctrlX Automation and a Kassow Robot seven-axes collaborative robot.

Machine Solutions, Booth #2601

Machine Solutions is showcasing cutting-edge automation technologies driving innovation in catheter manufacturing. Attendees of MD&M West 2025 are experiencing a Custom Automated Catheter Manufacturing Cell, which integrates multiple advanced technologies into a single production platform. This groundbreaking solution streamlines complex processes to enhance efficiency and consistency while reducing manual intervention. Live demonstrations feature:

Automated Bonding of catheter tubing with precision thermal and ultrasonic technologies.

Controlled UV Curing for reliable and repeatable material performance.

Catheter Tipping delivering unmatched, repeated precision and quality.

Integrated Components, including a Stuabli Robotics are and Bosch Rexyer conveyer belt.

The company is also showcasing advancements in Steeger USA’s medical braiders, which are trusted for producing precision-engineered braided catheter components. Automated features include:

Automated Mandrel Pulling to minimize downtime and increase operator efficiency.

Pneumatic Cutting System for precise and automated cutting of braided components, ensuring consistent lengths and reducing material waste.

Vision System Integration by Taymer International for real-time inspection and defect detection.

“Automation is no longer optional—it’s essential for manufacturers seeking to stay competitive,” said, Danny Bogen, chief commercial officer at Machine Solutions.

Hahn Automation, Booth #4901

Hahn Automation is demonstrating a dual-technology assembly and test solution designed to meet the unique needs of the medical device industry. Its exhibit features a machine that integrates assembly technologies from MedTech device manufacturing and medical plastics material handling to demonstrate flexibility, precision, and efficient use of valuable floor space.

The dual-sided system includes one side dedicated to COC syringe assembly and the other to pacemaker assembly, highlighting our adaptability to different product requirements. With a multi-carrier magnetic system, the solution is suitable for cleanroom applications, ensuring accessible manufacturing while maintaining a sterile environment. This innovative approach improves operational dynamics by enabling flexible, multi-directional transport. Customers can achieve multiple functions with a single piece of equipment, significantly reducing risk and cost.

Nordson EFD, Booth #2715

Nordson EFD is showcasing its PICO Nexμs jetting system and its web-based interface for remote programming and on-demand inspection of fluid dispensing functions. Created for precision fluid applications found in medical device prototyping and design, the PICO Nexμs system can control, manage, and monitor jetting functions at the point of dispense via Industrial Ethernet protocols from standard human-machine interfaces (HMIs).

Providing real-time insights for data-driven process control and production, PICO Nexμs has introduced a new era in precision dispensing systems that apply highly accurate, consistent amounts of the adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and other fluids used in virtually every assembly application in the manufacturing process. The product has been certified for PROFINET devices and controllers, and ODVA (Open Device Vendor Association) has confirmed successful conformance testing for the Ethernet I/P protocol.

Also featured at the booth is a G4VPlus enclosure with two PICO Nexμs jetting systems angled to perform a needle-bonding application. Nordson is spotlighting its reagent dispensing capabilities on blood glucose test strips via a PROX5 Series automated dispensing system. EFD’s 4-axis PROPlus robotic solution will be on display to illustrate precision fluid dispensing for hearing aid assembly. Attendees will get a look at a select collection of Nordson one-component consumables used for the precise placement of adhesives, lubricants, solder pastes, two-part epoxies, UV-cure adhesives, and other assembly fluids. These products are manufactured in Nordson EFD’s ISO 9001:2000 certified U.S. facilities.

For more MD&M West 2025 coverage, follow Executive Editor Lisa Eitel on LinkedIn.