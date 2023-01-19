Lauren Fiochetta joins Tompkins Robotics as Senior Marketing Manager

Tompkins Robotics, a company specializing in robotic automation of distribution and fulfillment operations, has named Lauren Fiochetta to the role of senior marketing manager. In this new role, she will develop and implement omnichannel marketing campaigns designed to attract and qualify customers across a wide range of industries, according to Tompkins Robotics president and CEO Mike Futch.

“We are excited to welcome Lauren to the team at Tompkins Robotics at a time when the warehouse and retail automation industry is poised for dramatic growth,” said Futch. “She is a marketing powerhouse with extensive B2B experience and an existing track record of success in the logistics and robotic automation space.”

Prior to joining Tompkins, she held marketing management roles for global manufacturing companies in the logistics, industrial materials, and beverage industries, directing data-driven marketing campaigns encompassing advertising, public relations, social media, and a variety of other digital marketing channels.

Fiochetta graduated from Westminster College in Utah with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.