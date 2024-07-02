LED lights, featuring M12-A connectors, are designed for diverse lighting applications

binder, a supplier of industrial circular connectors, has developed industrial LED lights designed for dual purposes: illuminating workspaces and indicating different operating modes of machines. The company created M12 LED lights in response to a specific request from a biologically oriented research project. Originally, these lights were designed to stimulate octopus reproduction using specific wavelengths of light. Over time, they were adapted for broader applications in automation technology and the food and beverage industry. These lights are now commonly used in these sectors.

The lights come in 250 mm, 358 mm, and 412 mm lengths, with corresponding illumination ranges of 170 mm, 270 mm, and 332 mm. They meet protection standards up to IP69K. Featuring the standardized M12 plug-in connection, widely used across the industry, these lights ensure easy installation, seamless integration into existing automation systems, and customizable lighting configurations. Designed for diverse lighting applications, they work for task lighting in automation technology and the food and beverage industry. Their robust construction and versatile design make them suitable for machine luminaires, providing workspace illumination and indicators for different machine operating modes. The A-coding allows for the transmission of both electrical power and signals through this interface.

The LED lights in the three lengths mentioned above are equipped with 60, 96, or 114 LEDs. Consuming 5.7 to 11.04 W power, they achieve luminous fluxes of 410 to 746 lm and illuminance levels of 108 to 198 lx. The light color is 4,000 K with a spectrum like daylight, and the color rendering index is above 90, according to the datasheet. The symmetrical arrangement of the LEDs creates a homogeneous light pattern and helps to avoid thermal hotspots. At operating temperatures between -25° C and +60° C, the service life of the thermally optimized luminaires is specified at 50,000 hours.

Current versions of binder LED luminaires are available with aluminum and steel end caps. New product concepts also feature white, or colored LEDs. Further modifications can include addressable LEDs, special light wavelengths, or different power levels depending on customer requirements.

www.binder-usa.com