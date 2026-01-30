Lee Spring Limited, based in the United Kingdom, was named Business of the Year in the £5 Million+ Turnover category at the 2025 Rochdale Business Awards. The award cites the company’s performance, innovation and contribution to the local economy. Lee Spring was selected from businesses across the Rochdale borough based on criteria that include business growth, customer service and operations.

Lee Spring has operated for more than a century and manufactures springs for industries including aerospace, defense, medical and industrial manufacturing. The company cites technical expertise, product development and customer support as factors in its growth over time. The Rochdale Business Awards recognize local businesses in the borough. Winners are selected using criteria that may include financial performance, innovation, customer satisfaction and community engagement.

For more information about Lee Spring, including its range of stock springs and custom spring services, visit www.leespring.co.uk.