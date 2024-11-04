Continue to Site

Lemo launches new Redel 2P High Voltage connectors

Lemo announced the launch of the new Redel 2P High Voltage connectors, delivering 5 kV isolation between contacts in either a 26 or 34-pin configuration — all within a compact Ø18 mm design. These connectors are a suitable solution for the latest generations of cardiac mapping and pulsed field ablation (PFA) medical devices, as well as applications requiring compact and high-performance interconnect solutions.

The new Redel 2P High Voltage connectors feature Lemo’s push-pull self-latching system, ensuring secure and effortless connections. Image: Lemo

Features and benefits include:

  • High contact density: With exceptional contact density, the connector ensures precise signal integrity and consistent high-voltage performance, making it an essential solution for advanced medical applications.
  • Durability: Featuring Lemo’s renowned push-pull latching system and built for a lifespan exceeding 5,000 mating cycles, these connectors are designed for long-term reliability and ease of use.
  • User safety: Designed to meet the toughest standards, fully IEC 60601 compliant and sterilizable, the connectors provide the highest level of safety for both patients and operators.

For more information, visit https://www.lemo.com/en/new-redel-2p-high-voltage-configurations.

