Lemo launches new Redel 2P High Voltage connectors

Lemo announced the launch of the new Redel 2P High Voltage connectors, delivering 5 kV isolation between contacts in either a 26 or 34-pin configuration — all within a compact Ø18 mm design. These connectors are a suitable solution for the latest generations of cardiac mapping and pulsed field ablation (PFA) medical devices, as well as applications requiring compact and high-performance interconnect solutions.
Features and benefits include:
- High contact density: With exceptional contact density, the connector ensures precise signal integrity and consistent high-voltage performance, making it an essential solution for advanced medical applications.
- Durability: Featuring Lemo’s renowned push-pull latching system and built for a lifespan exceeding 5,000 mating cycles, these connectors are designed for long-term reliability and ease of use.
- User safety: Designed to meet the toughest standards, fully IEC 60601 compliant and sterilizable, the connectors provide the highest level of safety for both patients and operators.
