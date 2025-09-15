Design World

LEMO launches OPTIMA D Series compact connector platform

By |

LEMO has introduced the OPTIMA D Series, a compact connector platform designed for use in defense, aerospace, and other critical systems. The series combines smaller form factors with high reliability suitable for these applications.

Key features: rugged, compact, and configurable

The OPTIMA D Series is designed for use in tactical communications, UAVs, avionics, and soldier-worn equipment, and offers:

  • IP68 sealing (20m/2h) – even when unmated
  • MIL-STD-810H compliance – resistant to shock, vibration, and extreme environmental stress
  • Push-Pull and Break-Away latching – for secure, blind mating in high-pressure scenarios
  • Modular design with robust 5-way keying – to support rapid deployment and error-free connections
  • Multiple configuration options – including high-speed (USB, Ethernet), multipole, and coaxial

Optimized for integration

The OPTIMA D Series has a compact, overmolded design that is 25% shorter than standard LEMO connectors, supporting integration in limited spaces while maintaining signal integrity and durability.

Its uniform PCB height and flush-mounting options support streamlined system architecture for OEMs developing compact platforms.

End-to-end cable assembly services

To support rapid and secure integration, LEMO offers full cable assembly services:

  • Custom overmolding
  • Complex harness design
  • Private labeling
  • Certified production: IPC-620, ISO 9001, AS9100, and MIL-STD-810

For more information, visit lemo.com.

Filed Under: Connectors (electrical) • crimp technologies
Tagged With:
 

About The Author

Puja Mitra

Puja Mitra has an MBA in Marketing and HR as well as an MA in Economics. As a Managing Editor, she has experience managing CAD, CAM, and CAE directories. She also handles design, BIM, manufacturing, digital transformation, and computing news. With over 12 years of editing experience, she has a particular interest in content and technical writing.

Search Design World