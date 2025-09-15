LEMO launches OPTIMA D Series compact connector platform

LEMO has introduced the OPTIMA D Series, a compact connector platform designed for use in defense, aerospace, and other critical systems. The series combines smaller form factors with high reliability suitable for these applications.

Key features: rugged, compact, and configurable

The OPTIMA D Series is designed for use in tactical communications, UAVs, avionics, and soldier-worn equipment, and offers:

IP68 sealing (20m/2h) – even when unmated

MIL-STD-810H compliance – resistant to shock, vibration, and extreme environmental stress

Push-Pull and Break-Away latching – for secure, blind mating in high-pressure scenarios

Modular design with robust 5-way keying – to support rapid deployment and error-free connections

Multiple configuration options – including high-speed (USB, Ethernet), multipole, and coaxial

Optimized for integration

The OPTIMA D Series has a compact, overmolded design that is 25% shorter than standard LEMO connectors, supporting integration in limited spaces while maintaining signal integrity and durability.

Its uniform PCB height and flush-mounting options support streamlined system architecture for OEMs developing compact platforms.

End-to-end cable assembly services

To support rapid and secure integration, LEMO offers full cable assembly services:

Custom overmolding

Complex harness design

Private labeling

Certified production: IPC-620, ISO 9001, AS9100, and MIL-STD-810

For more information, visit lemo.com.