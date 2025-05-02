Lika draw wire encoders added for precise distance sensing

AutomationDirect has added Lika draw wire linear measurement devices, also known as string encoders or string potentiometers, which use a steel cable wrapped on a spring-loaded reel to measure distance. The reel is connected to a rotary encoder or potentiometer that can provide very accurate feedback on how far the steel cable has been extended. Lika draw wire encoders provide encoder (quadrature) or 0-10V or 4-20mA analog outputs and are available in pull lengths from 2 to 10 meters.

These encoders are suitable for use in areas with limited space or challenging environmental conditions. The main body can be installed in a secure, accessible location, while the measuring wire requires minimal space and can operate in more demanding environments. In certain applications, they may serve as an alternative to conventional encoders.

Typical applications include linear measuring, vertical lift measurement, cylinder stroke measurement, or any application where accurate, inexpensive, and easy-to-install measurement of a linear distance is required.

The new Lika draw wire encoders start at $249.