Lindsay updates its Watchdog Tracker LT2 and SentraLink LD for remote monitoring

Lindsay Corporation updated two Elecsys products for the oil and gas pipeline industries: Watchdog Tracker LT2 and SentraLink LD. Both products are powered by Elecsys Connect, a web-based platform that provides real-time insight and control over monitoring assets. Vast sections of pipeline can be difficult to monitor, so Watchdog Tracker LT2 and SentraLink LD are pre-configured for ease of use and access to reporting data. With the Elecsys Connect web portal, users can view and graph data, detect trends, assure pipeline integrity and reduce site visits. To access the data, users pay a monthly subscription once the monitors are installed and activated.

The Watchdog Tracker LT2 has been updated with new, weatherproof housing to provide cost-effective remote monitoring for test stations, endpoints, and critical bond sites along a pipeline. This device with sleek housing fits inside a standard 3-in. riser pipe, offering a non-intrusive form factor that mitigates damage and theft risk.

The SentraLink LD system is a turnkey remote monitoring solution designed for liquid pipeline leak detection with proprietary sensor technology. These sensors have up to a three-year battery life and can be deployed throughout the pipeline, even in the most remote areas, for instant notification of leaks and spills. SentraLink LD can also be used to monitor water and wastewater, tank levels, metering, temperature, humidity, pressure, and flow rates.

For more information about the Watchdog Tracker LT2 and SentraLink LD, visit lindsay.com/elecsys.