Linear Actuators Design Guide

Many applications call for the use of electromechanical linear actuation — which includes electric motors paired with various mechanical components for controlled movement of equipment or payloads. Options for linear actuation have proliferated in recent years. Actuators and linear-motion options today are also easier than ever to integrate into machinery … and they’re often less costly than in the past. Most linear actuators turn an electric motor’s rotary power into linear motion in one of three ways: Through a rack-and-pinion set. Through a chain or belt (via a sprocket or pulley mounted to the motor output). Through a screw drive — whether ballscrew, leadscrew, or roller screw A fourth option for linear actuation is linear motors — a technologically advanced direct-drive method of transmitting motor power into axis motion. These entirely omit the mechanical linkage for rotary-to-linear conversion and instead include a moving forcer that moves along a stationary platen.
In this Design Guide, we’ll focus on actuators employing all of these variations and the applications for which they’re most suitable. We’ll also do a deeper dive on a couple linear-bearing options for electrically actuated systems.
"*" indicates required fields
By clicking 'Submit' above and registering for this content, I acknowledge and agree to WTWH Media's Terms and Conditions and to WTWH Media's use of my contact information to communicate with me about offerings by WTWH Media, its brands, affiliates and/or third-party partners, consistent with WTWH Media's Privacy Policy. In addition, I understand that my personal information may be shared with any sponsor(s) of the content, and that they may contact me directly about their products or services. Please refer to the privacy policies of such sponsor(s) for more details on how your information will be used by them.
Filed Under: Design Guides