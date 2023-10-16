Linear-Motion Solutions for the Design Engineer Tech Tips

|
Recirculating Slide Guides
Recirculating slide guides excel in three areas: applications needing longer strokes, designs with space constraints and configurations where cost is a primary concern. Because of the unique design, travels are only limited by the maximum rail length of each profile size.
Comments
Ernesto Gonzaga says
1.Can I use a pair in parallel with a common perpendicular bridge moving to and fro between ends of the parallel pair.
2. At what speed this motion can be performed. Consider a travel of 2 feet. How long can your design sustain this assuming a load of 20 lb to 50 lb acting on the bridge.