Linear motors find a home in CNC machines

It’s no secret that linear motors are highly effective motion devices. Linear motors can achieve high acceleration rates and long travel lengths with good thrust forces and extremely high positioning accuracies, while other drive mechanisms, such as belts, screws, or rack and pinions, must sacrifice at least one of these requirements in order to achieve the others. This is why linear motors are the preferred choice for highly dynamic applications such as in metrology and in semiconductor manufacturing.

In fact, based on their performance specifications, linear motors seem to be the perfect solution to address the competing requirements often found in linear motion applications. Still, linear motors are not as widely adopted as perhaps one would expect. There are a few reasons why their adoption rate lags behind other drive technologies such as belts, screws, or rack and pinion devices.