Linear positioning stage includes absolute encoder and frictionless motor

Global precision motion control and nanopositioning supplier Physik Instrumente (PI) now sells a high-dynamics linear motor stage family — the V-574, a new series of linear positioning stages with guiding precision and frictionless three-phase linear motors.

Equipped with high-precision crossed-roller bearings installed in a proprietary process, these stages achieve excellent geometric performance. The 130mm variant, for example, features 1.2-µm straightness and flatness over the full travel range, along with pitch and yaw of only 45 and 40 µrad, respectively.

The V-574 linear motor stages are offered with 60mm, 130mm, and 230mm travel range.

Three-phase ironless, cog-free linear motors transfer their force directly and friction-free to the motion platform eliminating backlash and play that can occur with screw-driven stages. The V-574 stages achieve velocities up to 1m/sec and 1g acceleration, while the brushless motors are maintenance-free, ensuring longevity in demanding 24/7 operations.

Three encoder choices are available, two sine/cosine encoders for traditional motion controllers and an absolute encoder with BiSS-C transfer protocol. The absolute encoder achieves 1nm resolution and transmits the current stage position to the controller immediately after power up – no referencing required and no possibility to lose encoder counts in electrically noisy environments.

Mechanically, the V-574 series features ironless non-cogging linear motors which allow for very smooth motion, and a high dynamic velocity range along with rapid acceleration. They are ideal for applications where high or extremely constant velocity is required, such as in optics inspection, metrology, photonics, interferometry, and semiconductor test equipment. The frictionless, zero-wear motor drives are also popular in fast automation applications, where reliability and maximum uptime are crucial.

Several types of controllers, along with a plethora of software tools, drivers and example programs are available from PI and its subsidiary ACS motion control.

Industries served include automation, bio-tech, metrology, optics, photonics, precision assembly, semiconductors, and tribology.

