Linear Transfer Systems for Automotive Manufacturing

Our precise linear robot integrated solutions come in a heavy-duty design and custom lengths such as the Robot Transfer Unit and Tool Tray Transfer. They are equipped with high-precision helical rack & pinions handling the high dynamic loads and required accuracy. To extend the reach of the robotic arm on the Robot Transfer System, it is placed on a support carriage on a seventh axis slide and rack & pinions were chosen to drive the axis. Multiple robotic arms can be placed on the same slide for additional productivity and flexibility.

This compact 10-foot Robot Transfer Unit is expertly designed for handling automotive parts with ease. Capable of managing 5500 lbs of moving load across its axis, it’s built to accommodate a Fanuc Robot. Featuring an automatic lubrication system and a scraper, it ensures zero maintenance on the linear guide rails. Plus, it comes equipped with hard stops and overtravel switches at each transfer’s end for added safety.

The low profile Tool Tray Transfer is used to shift tooling or parts linearly with a standard accuracy – DIN 6 on gear rack +/-0.0003”/ft. It allows the manufacturer to run multiple models on the same line to reuse assets. This gives you flexibility to manufacture different products, saving floor space. The tools are easily interchangeable, and the positioning can be programmed to interface with robots.

Being used to manufacture a van roof in the automotive industry, this One serving Two Tool Tray Transfer System was custom designed to replace the customer’s homemade chain-driven trolley device, which was inefficient and prone to frequent breakdowns. The new system offers enhanced precision and reliability, ensuring smoother operations and increased productivity on the assembly line.

Motion Index Drives linear robot integrated solutions, such as the Robot Transfer Unit and Tool Tray Transfer, provide unmatched precision, flexibility, and reliability for a variety of industrial applications. With robust, heavy-duty designs and custom lengths, these systems are engineered to handle high dynamic loads while maintaining accuracy. The integration of high-precision helical rack & pinion mechanisms ensures efficient movement and enhanced productivity. Our solutions deliver increased productivity, flexibility, and long-term reliability, making them essential tools for modern manufacturing environments.

